6-year-old girl’s sore throat spares Oklahoma family from flames

NINNEKAH, Okla. - A little girl is being credited with saving her family from a fire early Wednesday morning.

Around 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, 6-year-old Braylee Burns woke up with a sore throat.

She made it to her father's room and woke him up.

That's when he noticed the smoke and realized the house was on fire.

Fortunately, the family made it out safely and called for help.

When Grady County firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

At this point, fire officials say they do not know the exact cause of the fire but say the family is lucky to be alive.

Authorities want to remind everyone that having a working smoke alarm could be the difference between life and death.