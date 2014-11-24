“We are profoundly disappointed,” Michael Brown’s family releases statement following grand jury announcement

(CNN) — The family of Michael Brown said they are “profoundly disappointed that the killer of our child will not face the consequence of his actions,” following St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Robert McCulloch’s announcement that Ferguson police Officer Darren Wilson will not be charged in the teen’s death.

“While we understand that many others share our pain, we ask that you channel your frustration in ways that will make a positive change,” the family said in a statement. “We need to work together to fix the system that allowed this to happen.”

The family made a call for police officers across the country to wear body cameras.

The statement closed: “Let’s not just make noise, let’s make a difference.”

Read the family’s full statement below:

