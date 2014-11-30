Typical early summer weather pattern for the rest of this week

Temperatures plummet Sunday night, Monday before warming up this week

Posted 11:25 am, November 30, 2014, by , Updated at 06:27AM, December 1, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Photo Gallery

Inline

OKLAHOMA CITY – After a cold front moved through the state, temperatures dropped from the 60s to the 40s.

If you are going out for the evening, prepare for strong winds.

It will also feel a bit cold with the wind chill in the lower 30s.

There is a slight risk for some drizzle in the southeastern part of the state.

However, any precipitation will be sporadic.

On Monday morning, temperatures will feel like it is in the teens, so don’t forget a jacket.

It will warm up to the mid 30s by mid-afternoon.