Temperatures plummet Sunday night, Monday before warming up this week

OKLAHOMA CITY – After a cold front moved through the state, temperatures dropped from the 60s to the 40s.

If you are going out for the evening, prepare for strong winds.

It will also feel a bit cold with the wind chill in the lower 30s.

There is a slight risk for some drizzle in the southeastern part of the state.

However, any precipitation will be sporadic.

On Monday morning, temperatures will feel like it is in the teens, so don’t forget a jacket.

It will warm up to the mid 30s by mid-afternoon.