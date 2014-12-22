Watch: Santa delivers the surprise of a lifetime!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two little girls thought they were visiting Santa Claus when they got the surprise of a lifetime.

KTLA reports that Santa was actually their military father who had just returned home from a 10-month deployment.

Video showed Vasquez fully dressed in Santa garb and acting the part as his two young daughters disclosed their holiday wish list.

"Dear Santa, I can't wait till Christmas because it’s my favorite holiday and sometimes you make our wish come true," the undercover father recalled one of his daughters saying before he revealed his identity. "My No. 1 wish is for my dad to come home from Germany.”

And with that, the hat and beard were off and the Texas family was reunited just in time for Christmas.

