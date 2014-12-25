Silver Alert canceled for Caddo County man

Typical early summer weather pattern for the rest of this week

Posted 6:01 am, December 25, 2014, by , Updated at 08:34AM, December 25, 2014
UPDATE, 12/25/2014 at 8:40 a.m.

Caddo County officials have confirmed that Ishel Sears was found safe and well Christmas morning.

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. – Caddo County officials issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man on Christmas Eve.

When he was last scene, 83-year-old Ishel Sears was wearing a beige hooded coat and Levi blue jeans, according to officials.

Officials did not give a physical description, other than Sears is a white male.

He is believed to be driving a grey 2004 Ford F-150, with the license plate number 607JUF.

Anyone with information on Sears is asked to call Caddo County at (405) 247-6666.

 

 