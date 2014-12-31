× Canceled Silver Alert: Edmond man returns home and is safe

NEW: 01/01/15 Ronald Donaldson has been found safe and has returned home. The Silver Alert has been canceled.

UPDATED 12/31/14 at 9:19 p.m.

Ronald Donaldson was reported as using his credit card in Norman. He was said to be asking for directions to Mercy Hospital, where he had a 10:00 a.m. appointment on Wednesday.

He was reported to have used the credit card in Muskogee earlier in the day.

He was last seen driving northbound on I-35 from Robinson.

Keep a look out for the red Toyota Corolla. If you see him, please call 911.

EDMOND, Okla. – Oklahoma officers have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Edmond, Okla.

Edmond Police says Ronald Donaldson, 74, has dementia and has been reported missing.

Donaldson was last seen leaving his house at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday wearing possible dark clothing.

Investigators say he was supposed to be going to his doctor’s office around Mercy Hospital on Memorial at 10:00 A.M.

Around 12:46 p.m., officials say Donaldson’s credit card was used at a truck stop in Muskogee, Oklahoma.

He is 6’2″, weighs 220 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes.

Officers describe his vehicle as a red 2010 4-door Toyota Corolla with an Oklahoma license plate number of 294FDT.

Police say Donaldson does not have a cell phone.

If you see this man, please call police immediately.

See a mistake? Report a typo here.