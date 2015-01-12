Plans to outfit Oklahoma City police with body cameras moves forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Plans to watch police officers as they work are moving ahead in Oklahoma City.

This week city leaders will unveil a pilot program to outfit officers with body cameras.

The plan, set to be shown to the city council on Tuesday, calls for a one year trial of police body cameras.

It's an idea that already has the support of some citizens.

"I think this is something that is needed for citizens and police as well," said Ajani Khalid.

Last week Khalid and several others came to city council and spoke in favor of body cameras.

"We feel it's the next logical step in law enforcement," said Khalid.

The city manager says plans for body cameras have been in the works for a while, but doing it right takes time.

"There are a lot of issues with body cameras, including policies, data management and open records act," said Oklahoma City city manager Jim Couch.

According to a city manager report, the police department would need to hire 4 civilian employees to manage the cameras and recordings.

The city would use a 30 day wear test with different vendors.

Once selected, a one-year 100 camera pilot program would begin costing just over 400 thousand dollars.

Eventually, 700 cameras would be phased in over five years

"I'm glad they're looking at a trial to see how things work out," said Khalid. "It's not a situation we want to punish police doing their job. We want to protect the ones trying to do their job and enforce the law."

Officials with the police department did not want to talk about the plan on camera until it's been presented to the city council this week.

The suggestions made by the city manager are not final.

The city council will of course have the chance to change those plans if needed.

