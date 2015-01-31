Typical early summer weather pattern for the rest of this week

Exclusive sneak peek at NBC interviews with Katy Perry, Vince Wilfork

Posted 3:40 pm, January 31, 2015, by , Updated at 03:44PM, January 31, 2015
NBC has provided KFOR NewsChannel 4 with exclusive advanced clips of a couple of their big Super Bowl interviews.

Josh Elliott got a chance to speak with Halftime Performer Katy Perry about her friendship with Seahawks quarterback, Russell Wilson (and how he likes pizza!)

And Rodney Harrison spoke with Patriots' Defensive star Vince Wilfork about the loss that hurt so bad it motivated his team all the way to the big game.

Watch Super Bowl XLIX on KFOR NewsChannel 4 this Sunday, Feb. 1 at 5:30 p.m.

