OKC apartment burns 2 months after smoke detectors were removed

OKLAHOMA CITY - One man was transported to a local hospital after his apartment caught fire early Wednesday morning.

The man, Brian Herron, was found face down on the floor of his apartment at Grouse Run Apartments around 2 a.m. in the 2400 block of NW 122nd St., according to fire officials.

The man was treated for smoke inhalation, but is expected to be OK.

"They [carbon monoxide levels] were greater than 30, and they should be less than 10. So right now, he has a lot of carbon monoxide poisoning going on," Brian's mother Marcea Herron said.

Officials said the fire caused about $5,000 worth of damage to the apartment.

"As soon as the fire department called me, I knew that Brian had to have been cooking something and fell asleep, which is exactly what they said happened," Marcea said.

Just two months ago, Marcea's daughter removed the smoke detectors were because of their incessant beeping.

"And so she just unhooked the whole detector because the noise was getting on her nerves. And so this is what happens because the smoke detector wasn't hooked up."

The victim's mother offers this advice: have working smoke detectors, and don't cook when you're tired.

"Don't take that chance, because this is not the first time Brian has done this. This was a close call. God was with him."

