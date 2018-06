× Sooners Rising, Cowboys Into Poll

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team moved up four spots in this week’s Associated Press poll, while Oklahoma State made their first appearance in the top 25.

OU moved up from 21st to 17th in this week’s media poll.

OSU is tied for 21st with fellow Big 12 team West Virginia.

Both the Sooners and Cowboys play Monday night games on February 9.

OU hosts 14th-ranked Iowa State at 8:00 in Norman, while OSU visits number 16 Baylor at 6:00 in Waco, Texas.