ISIS video reportedly shows beheading of 21 Christians

The terrorists known as ISIS released a video on Sunday that seems to show the militant group beheading 21 Egyptian Christians kidnapped in Libya according the NBC News.

The video shows men kneeling and wearing orange jumpsuits on beach. Men dressed in black holding knives stood behind each of the kneeling men.

An early caption in the video says the location is “Wilayat Tarabulus by the Mediterranean Sea,” which suggests that it was filmed near Tripoli.

The video is called “A Message signed with blood to the nation of the cross” and was released by the group’s Al-Hayat Media Center, according to Flashpoint Intelligence, a global security firm and NBC News consultant.

The video appeared on the Twitter feed of a website that supports ISIS.

