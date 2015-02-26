× EMSA asks residents to take health precautions before severe weather

OKLAHOMA CITY — Severe weather is coming in quick, and EMSA wants to make sure that Oklahomans are prepared.

According to a note from EMSA, “the warning should especially be heeded if you have a pre-existing condition that needs regular medical treatment or one that could be worsened by the cold weather.”

“People usually don’t forget to get to the grocery store for extra milk, bread and other items, but we often find that they’ve overlooked making sure they have their regular medications or don’t have reliable transportation to a doctor’s appointment if it is snowy or icy,” says Lara O’Leary, spokeswoman for EMSA. “This is especially true if the severe weather ends up lasting longer than expected.

What to do now:

Call your doctor or pharmacy and make sure you have 3 to 5 days’ worth of any medications you may need.

Talk to your doctor about any doctor’s appointments that could be interrupted by severe weather, especially time-sensitive appointments such as dialysis. Plan for those appointments and transportation now.

If you do not have warm housing, make plans ahead of time to stay at a friend or family members’ home or a shelter. If you need heating assistance, call AEP/PSO to see if you qualify for help.

Check your carbon monoxide (CO) and smoke detectors to make sure they are working. Purchase and install new batteries, if necessary.

Make sure you have plenty of food and water to last 3 – 5 days.

EMSA also urges residents to contact neighbors, family or friends – especially the elderly or homebound – to make sure they are prepared and let them know that you will be checking up on them again if severe weather hits.

For more health and safety tips for the cold, visit EMSA’s online safety resource center.

