98-year-old woman killed in house fire in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY - A 98-year-old woman was killed after being trapped inside her burning home.

The deadly fire broke out just before noon near SW 50th and Douglas.

Neighbors tried to break open windows and save the woman's life.

Those efforts proved unsuccessful.

"I just couldn't do it. That smoke was too much," said neighbor Joseph Lange. "It was so thick you couldn't see 3 inches in front of you. It was just black."

"In a split second you don't know what to do. You just scramble. All my husband knew to do was get this woman out," said Jaime Lange.

While the cause of the fire remains unclear, fire investigators say there's good reason the fire spread so quickly

"Evidently one person who lived in the home was on oxygen. Several bottles were found. That could be a reason for such heavy fire involvement in such a short amount of time," said Al Cothran with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

The family confirms the victim is Josephine Pittman.

