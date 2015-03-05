Jury: Death penalty for man convicted of killing his girlfriend at OKC bus station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA COUNTY -- It took a jury just over an hour to sentence Isaiah Tryon to death for the murder of Tia Bloomer.

In closing arguments Thursday, prosecutors told the jury the death penalty isn't just a punishment option in this case, it's justice.

The state pointed out Isaiah Tryon's previous conviction for assault, saying he's been violent most of his life. They say he stabbed Tia bloomer seven times at the downtown bus station. It was caught on surveillance video.

We also told you about Tryon's outburst in court earlier this week when he cursed at prosecutors. Sheriff's deputies kept a close watch on Tryon, and they had a security plan when the jury came back with the verdict.

Defense attorneys said Tryon grew up in a home with a lot of violence, an abusive father, and a crack addict mother. They told the jury the death penalty is only for the very worst offenders, claiming Tryon isn't one of them. That angered Bloomer's family.

"I couldn't believe she said that, because killing anybody is the worst of any crime that could happen. Killing a person, that's the worst of the worst, I don't get it," Kevia Bloomer said.

You may recall, the day of the murder, Bloomer was going downtown to meet with a detective in the OCPD domestic violence unit. Her family has worn bracelets in her memory throughout the trial.

"We had these bracelets made around her funeral. It says stop domestic violence and RIP Tia K Bloomer... I'm ready for them to come back with the death penalty verdict," Bloomer said.

Formal sentencing will happen next month.

