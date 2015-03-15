Police: Oklahoma City man stabbed woman before jumping from bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police say a man stabbed a woman along the side of I-35 and then jumped off the bridge into the Oklahoma River.

911 calls started flooding the Oklahoma City Police Department around 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say the man and woman were driving northbound on I-35, approaching the I-40 junction when the alleged attack occurred.

“It looks like he started stabbing her there and then, according to witnesses, she was able to exit the vehicle and even as she exited the vehicle, he continued to stab her right here on the side of the highway,” said Lt. Alan Burgett with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Witnesses told police after the man stabbed the woman, he jumped off the bridge into the river.

One eyewitness e-mailed video to NewsChannel 4.

You can hear people who stopped along the side of the highway reacting to what they just saw.

“He had a big butcher knife in his hand and he just jumped out,” said one woman.

The video shows the man lying next to the rocks.

“You can see her keys and it’s like real bloody in there,” said the woman, referring to the SUV the man and woman were driving.

Witnesses helped police with more information as they approached the man in the water.

“He threw the weapon, he don’t have it any more. It’s in the water,” said one witness.

“He ain’t dead, he breathing. He hurt ‘cause he jumped from right here and just jumped off. He had a big butcher knife,” said another witness.

Police say they don’t know exactly what caused the violent fight.

“It appears that it’s domestic related. We don’t know that they’re legally married or living together but it appears as though they are possibly common law wife, common law husband,” said Lt. Burgett.

Both the man and woman were taken to the hospital.

They are both expected to live.

Police have not released their identities.

Warning: Some may consider the video graphic.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

See a mistake? Report a typo here.