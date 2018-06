SYRACUSE, NY –The Sooners (3) will continue their climb to the top as they take on the Michigan State Spartans (7) Friday.

The Sweet 16 match up will take place in Syracuse, N.Y. at 9:07 p.m.

The last two times a No. 7 seed has taken on a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament, the seventh seeds have won outright.

This is the first time the Sooners have been in the Sweet 16 since 2009, but they have won 12 of their last 15 games.

