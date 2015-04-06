A piece of Native American, Oklahoma history taken to vet clinic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA -- A piece of Oklahoma history is seeing new life at, of all places, a veterinary clinic.

"It appears that there has either been some damage to the lance itself at some point, or possibly when it was initially created it was composed of multiple pieces,” Joy Hardin with BluePearl Veterinary Partners Surgery Center said.

This 140 year old weapon is like a spear and once belonged to Quanah Parker, the last chief of the Comanche tribe and a huge historical figure in Oklahoma's history.

"Quanah is a dynamic force to this very day. I mean he's going to be sharing with us today through his life item,” William Voelker with Sia, the Comanche Nation Ethno-ornithological Initiative said.

It’s an item that withstood battle.

"They don't want to hurt the integrity of the bead work on the lance,” Hardin said.

"If it was broken somewhere down the line that those will show up on the X-rays.”

It's a delicate process at an unlikely place.

"This is a first for us,” Hardin said.

“The first time we've been approached, but it made sense to us and we were excited to be able to help."

Before it goes under the machines, it must go through a traditional Comanche ceremony.

And then, piece by piece, X-rays are snapped. Within an hour, the results are in.

“There was work done some people think they're trying to do repair work,” Voelker said.

“That comes from a total lack of knowledge of tradition on how that should've been done."

There’s an added layer of leather and mismatched beadery to what looks like an attempt to preserve the piece.

But in the end, no fractures were found, and its authenticity verified for an important piece of Native American history.

The lance is a part of the permanent collection at the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum.

