Update: Missing Oklahoma boy found

Update: 10:08 a.m. – The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office says the missing Oklahoma teen was found.

Officials say Wagoner County deputities found the boy in the Rocky Point area.

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are searching for a teenager who went missing Sunday afternoon.

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office says 13-year-old Michael Wayne Fisher was last seen around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Rocky Point/Whitehorn Cove area of Wagoner County.

Officials say they feel Fisher is endangered because of his medical issues.

The 5’2″ teen weighs approximately 100 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white jacket with black circles, dark gray basketball shorts. Officials say Fisher was not wearing any shoes.

If you know of his whereabouts, please call police or the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office at (918)485-3124.

