Police: Possible DUI accident leaves three dead, including 22-month-old child

Posted 5:36 am, April 7, 2015, by and , Updated at 09:42AM, April 7, 2015
OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Police have confirmed a possible DUI accident has left three people dead.

Police were called to the accident at the intersection of Rockwell Ave. and Reno Ave. just before 11:30 p.m. on Monday.

According to officials, a yellow vehicle carrying two adults and one child was going westbound on Reno Ave. when a silver vehicle carrying one adult male T-boned them at the intersection.

One of the adults in the yellow vehicle died at the scene, the other adult died at the hospital.

After the accident, a 22-month-old little girl who was in the vehicle was transported to a hospital and was undergoing surgery.

Unfortunately, officials say the child did not survive.

Family members of the victims say Jason Fields and Shannon West are the two adults who were killed in the accident.

The man in the second vehicle, 22-year-old Demetrius Price, has no injuries and was arrested for possible DUI.

Demetrius Price, Courtesy: Oklahoma County Jail

He is facing charges for:

  • Three counts of manslaughter
  • One count of driving under the influence
  • One count of driving a motor vehicle without a license

 

