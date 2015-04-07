Police: Possible DUI accident leaves three dead, including 22-month-old child

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Police have confirmed a possible DUI accident has left three people dead.

Police were called to the accident at the intersection of Rockwell Ave. and Reno Ave. just before 11:30 p.m. on Monday.

According to officials, a yellow vehicle carrying two adults and one child was going westbound on Reno Ave. when a silver vehicle carrying one adult male T-boned them at the intersection.

One of the adults in the yellow vehicle died at the scene, the other adult died at the hospital.

After the accident, a 22-month-old little girl who was in the vehicle was transported to a hospital and was undergoing surgery.

Unfortunately, officials say the child did not survive.

Family members of the victims say Jason Fields and Shannon West are the two adults who were killed in the accident.

The man in the second vehicle, 22-year-old Demetrius Price, has no injuries and was arrested for possible DUI.

He is facing charges for:

Three counts of manslaughter

One count of driving under the influence

One count of driving a motor vehicle without a license

This is a developing story. Please refresh the page for updates.

