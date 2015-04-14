× Former Thunder player says he was injured during arrest at nighclub

An NBA player is recovering after being stabbed outside a New York night club earlier this month.

Officials say Chris Copeland was stabbed in the abdomen and suffered an injury to his elbow in the dispute.

Copeland, a former Knick, was outside the nightclub with Katrine Saltara when a 22-year-old Brooklyn man approached them, police told CNN affiliate WABC.

There was some sort of dispute before the suspect stabbed the 6-foot-8-inch Copeland in the abdomen, slashed Saltara and then slashed another woman, the station reported.

Saltara suffered cuts to her arm, breast and buttock, and the other woman suffered a slash to her stomach, CNN affiliate WCBS reported.

Fortunately, none of the injuries were life threatening.

Two other NBA players, including a former Thunder star, were arrested. However, they were not involved in the initial fight.

Authorities say 32-year-old Pero Antic and 30-year-old Thabo Sefolosha were arrested on charges of obstructing governmental administration and disorderly conduct.

Sefolosha also faced an additional charge of resisting arrest.

Antic and Sefolosha interfered with officers trying to establish a crime scene, and one of the Hawks pushed a police officer, WABC reported.

When Sefolosha was released from jail, he was suffering from an obvious limp.

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Hawks released a statement from Sefolosha.

The following is a statement from @ThaboSefolosha: pic.twitter.com/BmF8XSohsh — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 14, 2015

In the statement, Sefolosha said that he is in “great pain” and experienced a “significant injury” at the hands of police officers.

