The first church in Oklahoma City is undergoing a major makeover. The bells rang for nearly every Sunday over the last 90 years are being taken down and put into storage. The belfry which houses the 11 bells is in need of repair.

KFOR mounted a small GoPro camera onto the ball of a crane lifting 11 old bells from the steeple at Oklahoma City's First United Methodist Church. The shots are pretty amazing. This is the raw video.