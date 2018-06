Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Moore, Okla.-There's some serious Oklahoma Spirit at Tribe Cheer, open in Moore, located at 206 NE 12th St.

A second location has just opened in Mustang.

Tribe Cheer focuses on making better cheerleaders, whether folks want to join a competitive team, learn to tumble, or just workout in the gym.

To check it out, there's an open house Monday where level 4, 5 and 6 cheerleaders will show their skills.

For more information visit tribecheer.com