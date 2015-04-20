× Oklahoma school officials call police after finding phone with sexually explicit messages

EL RENO, Okla. – Authorities say a 52-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly carrying on a sexually explicit conversation with a child.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a middle school in Canadian County after school officials found a cell phone.

According to the sheriff’s office, the phone contained a sexually charged and graphic conversation between a student and an adult.

Deputies with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office said they continued the conversation with 52-year-old Gary Goodgion.

After Goodgion allegedly asked for ‘sexy pictures,’ they arrested him at his home.

“I want to commend the school officials for becoming involved in this situation. Had they not intervened, the predator more than likely would have destroyed this young child’s life,” said Sheriff Randall Edwards, with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office.

Goodgion was arrested for soliciting sex with a minor.

See a mistake? Report a typo here.