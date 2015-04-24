Mom writes own obituary before death: ‘I enjoyed every moment’

PAXTON, Mass.– A wife and mother of two wrote her own obituary before passing away after a brave battle with biliary cancer.

Beth O’Rourke, 44, of Massachusetts, died on April 16. Her husband, Brendan, told ABC News that it was “typical Beth” to write her own obituary.

“By reading the obituary, it kind of speaks to Beth and what she was like. She was giving, loving, caring and inspirational,” he said.

In her obituary, Beth writes:

“Of all the things I did in this life, nothing compared to being with Brendan and our children. I fought every day to stay alive and to be with them. No person could ever ask for a more loving and supportive husband, always my champion, always. I enjoyed every moment we shared; the great ones, the sad ones, the easy and the hard. I pray they have learned to feel the deep sense of faith that I shared. No matter where this journey brings me next, I will forever carry their love with me, as I am sure there is a piece of me that will forever remain with them.”

**Read Beth’s whole obituary**

She writes about how she loved her life and that she was a survivor. Beth leaves behind her husband, Brendan; and her two children, Courtney, 11; and Seamus, 8.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up for the children’s education.