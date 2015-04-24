Mom writes own obituary before death: ‘I enjoyed every moment’

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
The O’Rourke family (Courtesy: A Story About Love/GoFundMe)
PAXTON, Mass.– A wife and mother of two wrote her own obituary before passing away after a brave battle with biliary cancer.
Beth O’Rourke, 44, of Massachusetts, died on April 16. Her husband, Brendan, told ABC News that it was “typical Beth” to write her own obituary.
“By reading the obituary, it kind of speaks to Beth and what she was like. She was giving, loving, caring and inspirational,” he said.
In her obituary, Beth writes:
**Read Beth’s whole obituary**
She writes about how she loved her life and that she was a survivor. Beth leaves behind her husband, Brendan; and her two children, Courtney, 11; and Seamus, 8.
Beth and Brendan O’Rourke (Courtesy: A Story About Love/GoFundMe)
A Go Fund Me page has been set up for the children’s education.