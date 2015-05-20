× Paige Parker One of Three Finalists for Freshman of the Year

Oklahoma pitcher Paige Parker has been named one of three finalists for the first ever softball National Freshman of the Year, sponsored by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

Parker is joined by Oregon’s Jenna Lilley and Alabama’s Alexis Osorio.

Parker has had one of the best freshman seasons in Sooners history, going 27-5 with a 1.49 earned run average, and striking out 211.

She’s also been very good at the plate, hitting .406, with 9 home runs and 42 runs batted in.

Parker was named first team All-Big 12, first team All-Central Region, and was the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year and co-Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

She’s thrown four perfect games, and led the Sooners to a super regional against Alabama, which begins Friday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The winner of the NFCA National Freshman of the Year will be named May 26th.