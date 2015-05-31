× Police: Man cuts daughter and stabs himself in McDonald’s

OKLAHOMA CITY – One man is in the hospital and his two children are in police custody after the man cut his daughter and stabbed himself at a McDonald’s late Saturday night.

According to police, the man was inside the McDonald’s located in the Walmart at SW 3rd and Macarthur with his father and his two children when he grabbed his daughter, took out a pocket knife and started slashing at the air.

A good samaritan stepped in and grabbed the daughter, who received a superficial cut to the finger.

The man then turned the knife on himself, stabbing himself in the neck, according to police.

When emergency crews arrived, the man was rushed to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

Police are not sure what caused the incident, but they suspect the man suffers from mental illness.

This is a developing story. Please refresh the page for more information.