Girl walks at graduation just months after being in a coma

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A high school graduation in Pennsylvania was full of surprises as one student defied the odds and managed to bring everyone to their feet.

“A little nervous but very excited for her. She’s worked really, really hard for this moment, so I’m glad for her that she’s getting to do it,” said Helen Pheiffer.

“If you roll the calendar back a few months, it wasn’t looking real great and she’s amazing and she works hard,” said Bill Pheiffer.

In October, 17-year-old Kiera was critically injured in a car accident.

“Today is eight months exactly and eight months ago, she was in a coma,” Helen told WFMZ.

It’s been a long road and a lot of therapy, but Kiera had one goal in mind.

“She wanted to walk at graduation, simple as that. And she’s been working every day with the therapist to do just that,” said Bill.

On graduation night, most of the students had no idea Kiera would be part of the ceremony until her name was called.

With her physical therapist by her side, she got out of her wheelchair and walked to get her diploma.

“She realizes that she’s a lucky girl, that she probably shouldn’t be here but God didn’t want her yet,” said Helen.

Kiera has been staying at a rehabilitation center and says she is counting down the days until she can go home.

According to her mother, Kiera still dreams of becoming a physical therapist.

See a mistake? Report a typo here.