While some of the stars did a pretty good job, maybe the others need a little bit more practice with the song.

Mashable went to the CMT Awards and asked some of country’s biggest stars to sing The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song.

Carrie Underwood, Hunter Hayes, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Frankie Ballard, and Aloe Blacc all took their turn singing the classic ’90s theme song.

According to Mashable, Oklahoma native, Carrie Underwood, performed the entire tune by heart.

