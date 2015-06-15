Police capture man accused of raping, kidnapping Oklahoma City woman

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man accused of kidnapping and brutally raping an Oklahoma City woman has been arrested.

On Thursday morning, a 25-year-old woman told police that she went to her car when she was pushed inside it by a stranger.

According to the police report, the alleged suspect pulled out a knife and told her to scoot over into the passenger’s seat.

After driving south of the 2100 block of W. I-240, the alleged suspect told her, “You better listen, or I’m gonna ******* kill you.”

“As she was leaning in to get something, there was a man that forced her into the vehicle, produced a knife and ultimately she ended up being driven to another location where she was raped multiple times,” SSgt. Jennifer Wardlow with OKCPD says.

After the rape, the suspect climbed back into the driver’s seat and drove to another location, near a convenience store.

Once there, the alleged suspect began raping her again and told her that “he would finish after he got a drink,” the report claims.

The woman told police that he grabbed her wrist and made her hold hands with him as they walked into the convenience store.

Once inside, she says she was able to get away from him and tell the clerk that she had been attacked.

The alleged suspect ran from the store and drove off in the victim’s vehicle, which was later found abandoned in southwest Oklahoma City.

On Sunday, the man was identified as 30-year-old Chad Miller.

He was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on numerous charges, including three counts of rape.

