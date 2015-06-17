Typical early summer weather pattern for the rest of this week

Another arrest made in connection to SE Oklahoma City homicide

Posted 10:35 am, June 17, 2015, by , Updated at 12:37PM, June 17, 2015
OKLAHOMA CITY – Another arrest has been made in connection to a homicide where a woman was found shot to death in the middle of a street in southeast Oklahoma City.

Earlier this month, Elizabeth Lopez was found dead in the 800 block of SE 20th Street.

 

Officials say she died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Quinton Davila, 22, also known as Quinton Kaniatobe, was arrested a week after the murder.

Quinton Davila Kaniatobe

He has been charged with first degree murder.

Now, another alleged suspect has been arrested.

Todrick Cooper, 22,  was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of first degree murder.

Police believe Cooper was also involved in Lopez’s death.

 

 

