Simple, fresh recipe to dress up summer salads

When you are thinking about a simple meal for the summer, you may find yourself reaching for something light.

In this heat, simple, healthy and cool eating is best.

If you are looking for a way to dress up a simple salad, this recipe for lemon yogurt dressing may do the trick.

16oz (2 small containers) Plain, Lo-Fat Yogurt

4 t fresh Lemon juice

2 t Dijon Mustard

2 t chopped, fresh Parsley

1/4 t Garlic Powder

Pinch Salt

Whisk together. Flavor will improve/enhance in 4-6 hours, but may be used immediately.

