Simple, fresh recipe to dress up summer salads
When you are thinking about a simple meal for the summer, you may find yourself reaching for something light.
In this heat, simple, healthy and cool eating is best.
If you are looking for a way to dress up a simple salad, this recipe for lemon yogurt dressing may do the trick.
16oz (2 small containers) Plain, Lo-Fat Yogurt
4 t fresh Lemon juice
2 t Dijon Mustard
2 t chopped, fresh Parsley
1/4 t Garlic Powder
Pinch Salt
Whisk together. Flavor will improve/enhance in 4-6 hours, but may be used immediately.