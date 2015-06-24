× Bobbi Kristina Brown moved to hospice care: ‘She is in God’s hands now’

ATLANTA — Bobbi Kristina Brown has been moved to hospice care, her family said Wednesday.

The daughter of the late singer Whitney Houston has been in a medically induced coma after being found unresponsive in January.

“Despite the great medical care at numerous facilities, Bobbi Kristina Brown’s condition has continued to deteriorate. As of today, she has been moved into hospice care,” the statement read.

“We thank everyone for their support and prayers. She is in God’s hands now.”

Brown, Houston’s daughter with singer Bobby Brown, was found unresponsive January 31 in a bathtub at her home in the Atlanta suburb of Roswell. The extent of her injuries isn’t known.

