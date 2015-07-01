“OU has lost a friend,” Oklahoma professor remembered by students, colleagues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner is looking into how an OU professor died.

Coworkers made the discovery Tuesday after Dr. Owen Kulemeka did not show up to work and did not answer their calls.

"OU has lost a friend," Kaneisha Lloyd, a former student, cried.

To his friends and colleagues, Dr. Kulemeka was just known as “Owen.”

Many describe him as a genuine person and extraordinary professor who taught at OU’s Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication.

"He'd meet students in the hallway and get to know them, even if they weren't his own students. And he'd help them with their resumes and career advice," David Craig, OU’s Associate Dean of Academic Affairs, said.

Those who knew Owen say he was a workaholic. When he did not show up to work and did not post anything on social media, co-workers went to check on him at his apartment.

"They found the door unlocked. They didn't go in, but they got apartment staff and they went in and found him," Craig said.

Kulemeka was pronounced dead. He was just 38-years-old.

According to his friends, he had recently suffered from heat stroke, which they believe may have led to his death.

EMSA paramedics say it is a possibility.

"It's dehydration, it's organ failure, it's cellular death. It's very serious. It's every bit as serious as a regular stroke or a heart attack," Colin Roy, an EMSA paramedic, said.

While the medical examiner looks for the exact cause of death, those at OU are trying to cope with their loss.

"A true light in the college and at the university," Monica Rasekh said.

"I feel very happy and blessed that I was one of the people that he knew and he was part of my life," Ashley Lindsay, a former student, said.

"He taught us what it looked like to love people well, and that's something that goes on past his life. That's his legacy," Lloyd said.

Funeral arrangements have not been made yet for Dr. Kulemeka.

Staff at OU say they are looking to hold a remembrance ceremony for him when school starts back up in the fall.

