Oklahoma City soccer fan group agrees to "reduce the amount of organized vulgarity"

An Oklahoma City soccer team’s owners and fan group are at odds.

The Grid has been supporting the Energy Football Club for two years, but now the team’s owners are asking the group to tone it down.

The Grid is known for their loud chants that sometimes contain foul language.

That is what got the group in trouble.

According to The Grid, they have been told by team officials to cut out the bad words or they will be thrown out.

The group says it is handling the problem and they have been changing chants and making new ones that do not have vulgar language. But the loyal fans are upset, saying they do not like how they are being treated by the front office.

At Saturday night’s game, The Grid is holding a silent protest by not cheering at all.

The owners say other fans have complained about the chants that contain vulgar language and they want a family friendly environment.

They also posted a message on their Facebook page that says:

“Energy FC is committed to providing the best in professional soccer in Oklahoma City. Part of that promise is fostering the best environment for every fan who comes to share that experience within the walls of historic Taft Stadium.

While within these walls, we ask our fans to maintain a certain level of conduct, which includes prohibiting organized vulgarity. Our Code of Conduct is based on the MLS Code of Conduct.

All Energy FC fans are important to us, and to the success of soccer in Oklahoma City. We look forward to seeing – and hearing – everyone at tonight’s match, as we take on OC.”

Energy FC met up with The Grid on Wednesday, July 15 to discuss how both sides can be appeased.

While the Energy said they recognize The Grid as “an official supporters group as well as the importance of the group having their own identity,” the fan group agreed to “reduce the amount of organized vulgarity during the matches.”

