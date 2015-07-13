Police captain’s son arrested for allegedly planning ISIS-inspired attack

ADAMS, Mass. – A Boston police captain’s son has been charged with a plot to set off bombs at college cafeterias, according to NBC News.

Court documents say investigators received a tip last September that 23-year-old Alexander Ciccolo wanted to go overseas to fight for ISIS.

Law enforcement officials said Ciccolo’s father told the FBI that his son, whom he had minimal contact with over the years, “was going off the deep end” and “spouting extremist jihadist sympathies.”

According to an affidavit obtained by ABC News, Ciccolo said he was “not afraid to die for the cause.”

Authorities say they discovered that Ciccolo was obsessed with Islam and “was interested in martyrdom.”

Undercover operatives with the FBI were able to contact Ciccolo and watch him as he prepared for the attack.

Ciccolo, who also uses the alias Ali Al Amriki, was given four guns by the operative before being taken into custody on July 4.

“The defendant told [an operative] that the attack would be concentrated in the college dorms and cafeteria and would include executions of students broadcast live via the internet,” according to a detention memo that was unsealed on Monday.

While searching his apartment, officials found several “partially constructed” Molotov cocktails and two machetes.

According to ABC News, FBI officials also found bomb-making equipment and “attack planning paperwork” inside the apartment.

BREAKING, new details: Officials: Son of Boston Police Capt. Arrested as Possible Terrorist – http://t.co/oisDeITPeq pic.twitter.com/hdzXzEVwZj — Brian Ross (@BrianRoss) July 13, 2015

Ciccolo’s father is Capt. Robert Ciccolo, with the Boston Police Department. He was one of the first responders to the deadly Boston Marathon bombing in 2013.

Alexander Ciccolo told authorities he was “inspired” by the marathon bombing and wanted to create his own pressure cooker bombs.

After he was taken into custody, Ciccolo was taken to a hospital for treatment. While there, officials say he stabbed a nurse in the head with a pen.

