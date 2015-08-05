Walk to End Alzheimer’s: How you can make a difference

OKLAHOMA — The Alzheimer’s Association Oklahoma Chapter is looking to turn Oklahoma purple!

They are doing a fun and interactive challenge to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s, as well as raise money for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Here’s how it works:

1. Spray your hair purple for a day to promote the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

2. Post a video on Facebook challenging three of your friends to do the same and/or or start, join, or donate to a Walk team!

If the Oklahoma chapter reaches their goal of $625,000 before the walk on Aug. 22, the CEO of the chapter, Mark Fried, will actually dye his hair purple!

There was a challenge for Oklahomans earlier in the year. Every dollar raised for this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s was doubled up to $10,000.

The group was hoping to raise $20,000, and in only one week, they raised $36,000!

With your help, $625,000 is certainly obtainable!

Alzheimer’s hits home with NewsChannel 4’s Lance West, as his father suffered from the disease for years before passing away just last year. Below is a picture of Lance getting his hair sprayed purple in honor of his dad.