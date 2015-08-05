Oklahoma Watches and Warnings
Watch KFOR Live Interactive Radar

Walk to End Alzheimer’s: How you can make a difference

Posted 6:56 pm, August 5, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

OKLAHOMA — The Alzheimer’s Association Oklahoma Chapter is looking to turn Oklahoma purple!

They are doing a fun and interactive challenge to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s, as well as raise money for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Here’s how it works:

1. Spray your hair purple for a day to promote the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
2. Post a video on Facebook challenging three of your friends to do the same and/or or start, join, or donate to a Walk team!

If the Oklahoma chapter reaches their goal of $625,000 before the walk on Aug. 22, the CEO of the chapter, Mark Fried, will actually dye his hair purple!

There was a challenge for Oklahomans earlier in the year. Every dollar raised for this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s was doubled up to $10,000.

The group was hoping to raise $20,000, and in only one week, they raised $36,000!

With your help, $625,000 is certainly obtainable!

Alzheimer’s hits home with NewsChannel 4’s Lance West, as his father suffered from the disease for years before passing away just last year. Below is a picture of Lance getting his hair sprayed purple in honor of his dad.