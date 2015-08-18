Man facing arson charges after allegedly setting fire outside baby’s room

FAIRFAX, Ohio – An Ohio man could face arson charges after he allegedly tried to set his home on fire with his 7-week-old baby inside it.

“I didn’t know anything was going wrong with them, but he was very quiet and kinda strange. He never spoke with us and just left, and I hardly ever see him,” said Sandy Clark, a neighbor.

Eryk Graham, 27, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence and child endangerment charges following an incident at his home last month.

During an argument with his wife, police say Graham set his clothes on fire in an attempt to burn down the house.

The fire was allegedly set right outside the doorway where his 7-week-old daughter was asleep.

“The baby was just screaming, and [his wife] told me he had punched both of his flat screens and was just tearing things up,” said Clark.

According to an incident report, Graham’s wife told officers the argument started over ‘relationship issues.’

WCPO says she claimed she was fearful for her life, but now she is taking it back in court.

“I don’t even know what to think right now. I’m just glad the baby’s okay,” said Clark.

See a mistake? Report a typo here.