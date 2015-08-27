Oklahoma Watches and Warnings
Educating kids on tough topics with backpack giveaways, free food & hip hop

Posted 10:55 am, August 27, 2015, by , Updated at 10:58AM, August 27, 2015
Oklahoma City, Okla.-Bullying and peer pressure can be tough topics for our youth, but one metro church is hoping to spread the message of positive leadership with an event packed with free food, hip hop and guest appearances from NFL players.

The Impact a Generation Backpack Giveaway is on Friday, August 28th at 5:30 p.m. at Integrity’s Voice of Victory Church.

Hip hop artist XOLA will be guest appearing, hoping to connect with kids through a strong beat and meaningful lyrics.

College Football star and NFL WR, Gerald Jones and NFL Football star James McKnight will be guest appearing as well.

Kids still have a chance to register by contacting Integrity’s Voice of Victory church by calling 405-491-5700 or by visiting lvvc.tv