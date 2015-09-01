Kentucky county clerk defies Supreme Court, refuses to issue marriage licenses

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. – Despite an order from the U.S. Supreme Court, a county clerk in Kentucky is still refusing to issue marriage licenses.

David Moore and David Ernold went to the Rowan County Clerk’s office for a marriage license, but were denied a fourth time.

Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis says she is refusing to issue the licenses to same-sex couples “under the authority of God.”

Davis says her religious beliefs will not allow her to issue marriage licenses to gay couples.

She has not issued any marriage licenses at all since the Supreme Court held that states must allow gay marriages two months ago.

Two homosexual and two heterosexual couples sued Davis, saying she must fulfill her duties.

A federal judge ordered her to issue the marriage licenses and an appeals court agreed.

On Monday, the Supreme Court refused a request for a stay while Davis pursued an appeal. That means a lower court’s ruling, which ordered Davis to issue the licenses, still stands.

If she continues to disobey the ruling, she could be held in contempt of court.

“Since Defendant Davis continues to collect compensation from the Commonwealth for duties she fails to perform, plaintiffs urge the Court to impose financial penalties sufficiently serious and increasingly onerous to compel Davis’ immediate compliance without further delay,” a contempt request read.

