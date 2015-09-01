Our first look inside Cabela’s, set to open to the public September 17

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - There’s a new destination in the metro that's offering an outdoor experience for residents, with an archery range, aquarium, and dozens of wildlife displays.

Cabela’s in northwest Oklahoma City opens to the public on Sept. 17, and NewsChannel 4 had our first look inside.

The outdoor themed retail store is 82,000 square feet with lots of interactive exhibits, like learning how to tie your own flies.

"Everybody's a beginner at first. You're always going to be a beginner, so you shouldn't be afraid to try something new," said Rose Bates, Fly Fishing and Marine Lead.

From archery, to camp gear, to boats, Cabela's is known as the world's foremost outfitter, stocked with tools for all outdoor passions.

"Fly fishing, power sports, land management, all your gun needs and accessories," said Joshua Stratton, Retail Marketing Manager.

Cabela’s in Oklahoma City is home to nearly 250 employees, many of them Oklahomans, like Joshua Stratton.

"We also want to teach you about the wildlife and the different species that around, not only in the state of Oklahoma, but around North America and around the world," said Stratton.

The goal is to pair education with tools and skills to become your own outdoorsman.

"If you have patience and you stick with it, you'll definitely be casting and catching some fish in no time," said Bates.

The store’s grand opening is at 10 a.m. September 17, located in the Chisolm Creek Development near the Turnpike at N. Western Avenue.

There will be entertainment, giveaways and more.

