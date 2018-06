OAKLAND, Cali. — It was all hands on deck when police in Oakland rushed to the scene where a baby was reportedly left in a hot car.

Officers busted the car window, only to find out there was a doll in the car seat… A very realistic looking doll.

Police say they are relieved no child was in jeopardy, but they say they are still looking into why the doll was strapped into the car seat in the first place.

