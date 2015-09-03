Rain chances possible starting middle of next week

Man convicted of murder, robbery in deadly home invasion

Posted 11:54 am, September 3, 2015, by and
Isaiah Walker

NORMAN, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was convicted of a violent home invasion that killed a Norman man.

Last year, Justin Barnard died after being shot in the back during a violent home invasion.

Prosecutors say Isaiah Walker was responsible for the crime.

This week, a jury found Walker guilty of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree burglary and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

The jury recommended he spend the rest of his life in prison, plus 43 years.

