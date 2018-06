POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — Sheriffs in Pottawatomie County are asking for your help.

A photo of a woman was left behind at the scene of a burglary at the Shawnee Learning Center.

The burglary happened in the early morning of Sept. 3.

Sheriffs say this is the best picture they have.

If you recognize the woman in the picture, please contact the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at 405-273-1727.

