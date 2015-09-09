6-year-old rescued after getting stuck inside claw machine

FRISCO, Texas – Arcade games are nearly irresistible for young children.

Many times, it can also be nearly impossible to win that desired prize.

Juliette Grimes, 6, says she wasn’t going to let a little resistance stop her from getting a yellow ball from a claw machine at a Texas pizza parlor.

“I opened the door, and I had my legs out. So I opened the door, then put my whole body in there… and I got balls, but I couldn’t get out,” Grimes told KTVT.

Juliette was just out of her mother’s sight, who was keeping a close eye on the door to the arcade.

She had no idea her little girl was stuck in another type of door.

“In her world, there are no challenges,” said Cecilia Green. “If there’s a boundary, they’re meant for other kids. Not for her. Anything and everything is a challenge.”

Green says the Frisco Fire Department quickly rescued the 6-year-old from the depths of the claw machine.

As it turns out, the whole mishap started as a dare by Juliette’s big sister.

“I haven’t told my mom this yet, but maybe it was a double dog dare,” said 8-year-old Katy.

While no one was harmed, both girls have been grounded.

