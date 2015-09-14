Mother awakens from coma after hearing newborn baby’s cries

CONCORD, N.C. — A North Carolina mother who went into a coma after childbirth woke up after hearing her baby cry.

Shelly Cawley, 23, told WCNC that she remembers crying in her hospital room because she was scared that she was not going to wake up after having an emergency C-section.

“Which is kind of eerie to look back on because I was right.” Shelly said.

During the surgery, a blood clot broke loose and she went into a coma.

“She had a lot of fluid in her lungs, they were having trouble getting oxygen to her brain, they were having trouble with her blood pressure up.” Shelly’s husband, Jeremy Cawley, said. “And it just seemed as if she was done fighting.”

After the new mother was in a coma for a week, the nursing staff came up with a great idea.

“We knew skin to skin contact is very beneficial to an infant, so we thought why not try it for a mom,” Staff Nurse Ashley Manus told WCNC.

Jeremy put their baby daughter, Rylan, on Shelly.

When Rylan eventually started crying, doctors saw a spike in Shelly’s vitals.

“They say they saw a spike in my vitals when she did cry,” Shelly told FOX46. “They think that me hearing her subconsciously gave my body and my subconscious a reason to fight. That I still needed to be there for my baby.”

A few days later Shelly woke up.

“I think it’s pretty amazing. It just amazes me that a baby so little and have such a big impact. They’re pretty much helpless. They can’t do anything, but yet she was able to,” Shelly said. “Her crying was able to give me something to fight for.”

One year later, baby Rylan and her mother are doing great.

Jeremy has written a book about their ordeal, hoping to inspire others to keep their faith.

