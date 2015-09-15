× Oklahoma City woman arrested after allegedly hitting officer with car

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City woman is facing an array of charges after allegedly injuring an officer during a traffic stop.

On Tuesday morning, officers were called to S.W. 25th St. and Kentucky to help another officer during a traffic stop.

According to the arrest affidavit, the alleged suspect’s vehicle had a cracked windshield, a broken tail light and did not have a license plate.

At that point, an officer approached 23-year-old Exzanty Moore.

“She proceeded to tell me how we had no authority over her and that she did not need to provide us with any form of identification. I tried to calmly explain to [Moore] that she was mistaken but she refused to waiver from her stance. Instead, she handed me a pamphlet titled ‘Do You Know Your Rights?,” the arrest affidavit said.

Authorities say they continued to ask for Moore’s driver’s license, but she allegedly told officers that they “don’t know the law and that she did not have to give us her license.”

At that point, officers say they felt Moore was becoming argumentative, so they placed stop sticks in front of the car to prevent her from driving off.

“We continued to explain to [Moore] that she was being given a lawful command to give us her driver’s license and refusal to do so was grounds for arrest,” the report alleges.

At that point, officers say Moore accelerated forward, running over one of the officer’s legs and the stop sticks.

Police began following Moore, who allegedly ran several stop signs and sped through a neighborhood.

According to the arrest affidavit, Moore pulled into a driveway of a home and she was taken into custody.

Moore was arrested for 23 charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, leaving the scene of an injury accident, aggravated assault and battery on a police officer, obstructing a police officer, attempting to elude, resisting, assault and battery on a city official and several traffic infractions.

While on the way to jail, Moore reportedly called officers the “scum of the Earth” and said they were “all going to jail” because it was “illegal for us to enforce traffic laws or even possess a ticket book.”

In the past, KFOR has consulted local authorities and found out what rights apply in our state.

In Oklahoma, when a police officer asks you for your license and proof of insurance, you have to give it to him or her.

Officers don’t typically ask for registration because they can get that information by running the tag.

If the officer asks you if you know why he stopped you, you do not have to answer that question.

In some cities, if you are asked to get out of the car, you have to comply.

It has become a lot more common for officers to leave you in your car until the point when you are going to be arrested.

If an officer has probable cause to search your car, he does not need permission. An officer may choose to search your car if drugs are in plain view, and other very obvious things.

If the officer has no clear probable cause, he can ask for permission and you can say no.

If you say “NO,” expect to remain at the scene a while to wait for a drug dog. If the drug dog “hits” on the car, the officer then has probable cause.

If the drug dog finds nothing and the officer still thinks something is illegal, he can keep you in investigative detention as the department applies for a search warrant.

You can record the stop—just don’t make any sudden moves when getting your camera. You do not want it mistaken for a weapon.

If an officer gives you a lawful order, you must do what he says.

Officers say even if you are upset or angry, be polite, use common sense, and don’t make any sudden or threatening movements.

If you feel you were poorly treated during a traffic stop, make a complaint with the department.