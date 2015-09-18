Missing OCU baseball player returns home safely

UPDATE: Dalton Viner has been located.

We were contacted by the Viner family, who said Dalton returned home safely early Friday evening.

No other details have been released.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

---

Father's desperate plea to find missing son

OKLAHOMA CITY - Terry Viner is heartbroken.

"I'm struggling with this," he said.

Viner hasn't heard from his son, Dalton, since last Monday.

"It's really uncommon for us to go a full day without some type of interaction, let alone one or two days," he said. "It's just not like him."

Dalton is a standout baseball player who turned down draft offers with the Marlins and Reds to get an education and play ball at Oklahoma City University.

Dalton left his Choctaw home on Monday.

Then, a troubling call came from his coach.

Dalton hadn't been to practice or class at OCU all week.

Texts, calls and emails have gone unanswered.

"Just waiting to hear something," Viner said.

Midwest City Police have joined the search and can rule out nothing - foul play, car accident, perhaps the 21-year-old just went off the grid for a few days.

The "not knowing" is excruciating for loved ones.

"It's tremendously hard," Viner said. "Family and friends are struggling daily."

They are retracing his routes and searching for his car, a gray 2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid.

Missing persons fliers are also being distributed around town.

So far, there's no trace of Dalton.

Viner had this message for Dalton: "Son, all your family and friends love you. Just make it home."

If you know anything about Dalton's disappearance, contact Midwest City Police.