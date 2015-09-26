× Homophobic slurs reported at University of Oklahoma rap battle

Homophobic slurs were reportedly used during a student rap battle Friday night at the University of Oklahoma.

An OU student organization, Queer Inclusion on Campus, posted about the incidents on social media, saying they would “address the situation.”

“We are dismayed at the words OU students chose to utilize at the expense of students who identify as LGBTQ,” the organization said. “We have been told that these unacceptable actions were also accompanied by sexist and body shaming rhetoric, which is also inappropriate.”

We've been informed that multiple homophobic slurs/comments were used at the rap battle tonight & we're working to address the situation — QuIC at OU (@ouQuIC) September 26, 2015

QuIC spokesperson Alex Ruggiers said he didn’t know how to describe his emotions after hearing the slurs were used, according to OU Daily.

“It’s hard to describe, actually,” he said. “And, given the culture and the climate on this campus, I think it’s obvious that this was boiling under the surface, and that all it took was something like this for it to explode.”

Ruggiers said the organization heard terms such as “queer” and “faggot” used as insults during the event.

Followers: if anyone has video of the slurs at the rap battle please DM us. — QuIC at OU (@ouQuIC) September 26, 2015

@nathanlthompson @ouQuIC more subtle references going on also. My friend made a reference and straight up apologized on stage the next round — Kunal Naik (@KunalNaik5) September 26, 2015

@ouQuIC yes. One contestant straight up called someone a faggot. Thought we left that shit behind but it's always a nice reminder — Kunal Naik (@KunalNaik5) September 26, 2015

OU Daily also reported that one of the contestants apologized for his lyrics afterwards on the Facebook event.

“I would like to apologize if I hurt anyone with what I said on stage tonight,” Shane Appell said. “The words I chose to hastily rhyme do not necessarily reflect my opinions of any of the other contestants or groups of people.”

Ruggiers said QuIC is now to discuss the next step with OU’s Union Programming Board, which also apologized for the incidents.

“Though the nature of the event calls for the spontaneous creation of unscripted lyrics, we should have created more defined guidelines for contestants,” UPB said. “We do not condone or encourage the marginalization of any human being. Any contestant using language that demeaned members of the LGBTQ community will be disqualified.”