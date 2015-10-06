Diners give nasty note to family, accuse them of ‘ruining their dinner’

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho woman says she received a nasty note from two diners accusing her 10-month-old son of “ruining” their dinner.

Katie Leach told KTVB her family was dining at a Texas Roadhouse when her son began to yell.

“He will yell when I tell him no, when he’s super excited and happy or just for no reason at all,” Leach wrote in a Facebook post. “I’m doing my best to teach him indoor voice and to not yell back at me when telling him no etc, But he is only 10 (almost 11 months) and LEARNING.”

Leach said she tried to quiet him down but he continued yelling from excitement and “being happy.” About halfway through dinner, two customers “slammed” a note on Leach’s table before returning to their table.

The note read:

“Thank you for ruining our dinner with your screaming kid. Sincerely, the table behind you.”

Leach talked to the restaurant manager who asked the women to finish their meal and leave immediately. The manager also paid for Leach’s meal and said her family is “welcome to return to Texas Roadhouse anytime,” according to KTVB.

Texas Roadhouse issued a statement about the incident: