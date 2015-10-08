× Alleged threat found in restroom of Del City High School

DEL CITY, Okla. — Parents are concerned after they received robocalls from Del City schools Thursday.

A threatening note was allegedly found in a restroom at Del City High School late Thursday afternoon.

The school sent a robo call to parents to alert them of the alleged threat.

Police were called to investigate.

There is no further information at this time.

The threat comes after three Deer Creek schools were put on lock down, and a Ripley high school student was suspended for bringing a gun to school.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.